First Solar (FSLR) Secures Order for 2 GW of PV Solar Modules

First Solar, Inc. FSLR recently inked an agreement with National Grid Renewables to supply 2 gigawatts (GW) of its solar modules to the latter, thus further strengthening its strategic partnership with National Grid Renewables.

The modules, which constitute First Solar’s advanced Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) thin-film module technology platform, are lined up for delivery in 2024 and 2025 throughout the United States.

It is worth mentioning that National Grid Renewables boasts a strong portfolio of solar, wind, and energy storage projects throughout the United States. Its long-standing alliance with FSLRthus exemplifies the capability of First Solar’s products to consistently meet the demands of National Grid Renewables. It also entails an inflow of potential orders from National Grid to First Solar going forward, as the latter continues to invest in the sustainable future.

Significance of First Solar Modules

First Solar’s responsibly produced advanced thin-film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design and environmental performance. These modules have a carbon footprint that is 2.5 times lower and a water footprint that is three times lower than the average crystalline silicon solar panel made with cells produced in China.

Considering such remarkable features that can ease the process of solar installation, the company may win multiple orders from various solar project developers. The latest agreement with National Grid is a testament to that fact.

Going ahead, the company strives to boost its manufacturing capacity. To this end, First Solar is investing heftily in the production ramp-up of this module. In 2021, First Solar announced plans to expand its manufacturing capacity by 6.6 GW by constructing its third manufacturing facility in the United States and first manufacturing facility in India.

Such capacity expansions should further bolster its long-term growth trajectory and enable the company to double its nameplate manufacturing capacity to 16 GW in 2024.

Growth Opportunities

The solar industry in the United States has been dealing with supply-chain vulnerabilities since the past few years, which has been slowing the pace of its development. In such a scenario, Biden recently declared theDefense Production Act to boost the domestic production of solar components.

This, in turn, may induce more investments in U.S. solar manufacturing companies, thus providing an edge to solar companies to expand their businesses in the solar world. Against this backdrop, such efforts by the government stand to benefit not only First Solar but also solar majors like:

