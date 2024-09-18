First Solar (FSLR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, First Solar (FSLR) reached $241.81, with a +0.76% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The largest U.S. solar company's stock has climbed by 8.98% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $3.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.4%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating a 40.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.62 per share and a revenue of $4.49 billion, indicating changes of +75.97% and +35.43%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for First Solar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.41% increase. At present, First Solar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.35, so one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

