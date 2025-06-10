First Solar (FSLR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $164.62, marking a +2.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

The largest U.S. solar company's stock has climbed by 2.53% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of First Solar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.66, indicating a 18.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.53 per share and revenue of $4.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.88% and +15.99%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.68% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. First Solar presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.

One should further note that FSLR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.57.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

