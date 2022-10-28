First Solar (FSLR) Reports Wider Q3 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported a third-quarter 2022 loss of 46 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line declined significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.

Sales Update

First Solar’s third-quarter sales were $628.9 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770 million by 18.4%. However, the top line improved by 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $620.9 million, primarily due to increased module sales.

First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

In the third quarter, the gross profit totaled $20.9 million, which improved significantly from the gross loss of $23.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 23.2% to $95.3 million due to higher SG&A costs, research and development costs and production startup costs.

The company reported an operating loss of $68 million compared to the operating income of $145 million in the year-ago quarter. This was mainly due to gains from the sale of the company’s Japan project development platform recorded in the prior quarter and higher logistics charges in the third quarter.

Financial Performance

First Solar had $1,150.9 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2022, down from $1,450.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The long-term debt totaled $254.2 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with $236 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Guidance

First Solar updated its 2022 earnings guidance. FSLR now expects a loss in the range of 0.65-0.35 cents per share on sales of the $2.6-2.7 billion range in 2022. These compare to the prior guidance of earnings in the range of (0.25)-0.25 cents per share and sales in the range of $2.55-2.8 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2022 loss is pegged at 25 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 sales stands at $2.63 billion, lower than the midpoint of the guided range.

The company now expects a gross profit in the range of $75-$110 million compared with the prior guidance in the $115-$165 million range. The operating income is now anticipated in the band of $(30)-$20 million compared to the earlier expectation in the range of $5-$70 million.

Meanwhile, First Solar now expects shipments in the band of 9.1-9.4 gigawatts in 2022 compared with the prior guidance in the band of 8.9-9.4 gigawatts.

Zacks Rank

First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Another Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which improved by a solid 108.3% from the 60 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enphase Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $634.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $617 million by 2.9%. The top line soared 80.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $351.5 million.

Upcoming Solar Releases

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7. SolarEdge boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s third-quarter earnings, pegged at $1.45 per share, is on par with the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $826.7 million.

SunPower Corporation SPWR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. SunPower has a four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 37.08%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR’s third-quarter earnings, pegged at 10 cents per share, implies year-over-year growth of 66.7%.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.