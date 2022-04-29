First Solar (FSLR) Reports Q1 Loss, Sales Lag Estimates
First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2022 loss of 41 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line deteriorated significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.96 per share.
Sales Update
First Solar’s first-quarter sales were $367 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $567.4 million by 35.3%. The top line also declined 54.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $803.4 million.
First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote
Operational Highlights
In the first quarter, gross profit totalled $11.5 million, which decreased significantly from $184.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses slumped 14.6% to $71.2 million due to lower SG&A costs and production start-up costs.
The company reported an operating loss of $57.8 million against an operating income of $252.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance
First Solar had $1,326.4 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $1,450.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Long-term debt totaled $247.4 million as of as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $236 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
2022 Guidance
First Solar reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance. The company still expects earnings in the range of $0.00-$0.60 per share on sales of the $2.4-2.6 billion range in 2022.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, higher than the mid-point of the company’s projected range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 sales stands at $2.53 billion, higher than the midpoint of the guided range.
The company continues to expect gross profit in the range of $155 million-$215 million, while operating income is anticipated in the band of $55-$150 million.
Meanwhile, FSLR forecasts shipments in the band of 8.9-9.4 gigawatts in 2022.
Zacks Rank
First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Solar Release
Enphase Energy ENPH reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which improved by 41.1% from 56 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks consensus estimate for first quarter earnings is pegged at 68 cents.
Enphase Energy’s first-quarter revenues of $441.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million by 1.7%. The top line soared 46.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $301.8 million.
Upcoming Solar Releases
SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 2. SolarEdge boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 24.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG’s first-quarter earnings, pegged at $1.32 per share, implies a year-over-year improvement of 34.7%. SolarEdge has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.69%.
SunPower Corporation SPWR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. SunPower has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.33%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR’s first-quarter earnings, pegged at 3 cents per share, implies a year-over-year decline of 40%.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
Click to get this free report
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.