First Solar (FSLR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Shares of First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 2.9% to $149.25 on Feb 28, following the company’s recent report release.



The company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.25 per share against the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 7 cents per share. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 by 1.9%.



FSLR recorded earnings of $7.74 per share in 2023 against a loss of 41 cents per share in 2022.

First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote

Sales Update

First Solar’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1,158.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,311 million by 1.7%. However, the top line improved 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,002.4 million. The year-over-year upside can be attributed to increased module sales.



For 2023, the company generated revenues worth $3.32 billion compared with the prior-year figure of $2.62 billion.

Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter, the gross profit was $502 million, which improved massively from $60.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 3.8% year over year to $110.8 million due to higher research and development costs as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.

FSLR reported an operating income of $397.8 million against an operating loss of $45.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Performance

First Solar had $1.95 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023, up from $1.48 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

The long-term debt totaled $464 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $184.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2024 Guidance

First Solar introduced its 2024 earnings guidance. FSLR expects earnings in the range of $13-$14 per share for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $13.2 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

FSLR expects sales in the range of $4.4-$4.6 billion in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $4.56 billion, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

First Solar expects gross profit in the band of $2-$2.1 billion. The operating income is anticipated in the $1.5-$1.6 billion range.

Meanwhile, the company expects module shipments in the band of 15.6-16.3 gigawatts in 2024.

Zacks Rank

First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 92 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. The bottom line deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s reported earnings of $2.86 per share.



The company’s quarterly revenues of $316 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $320 million by 1.2%. The top line also declined 64.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $890.7 million.



Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, indicating a 64.2% decline from $1.51 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $302.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327 million by 7.5%. The top line also declined 58.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $724.7 million.

SunPower Corporation SPWR reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 51 cents per share against earnings of 11 cents in the prior-year period. The loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents per share.

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s adjusted revenues totaled $361.3 million, while GAAP revenues amounted to $356.9 million. The GAAP top line deteriorated 28.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $498 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales was pegged at $365 million.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.