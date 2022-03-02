First Solar (FSLR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 by 15%. The bottom line increased 13.9% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.08 per share .

First Solar reported earnings per share (EPS) of $4.38 for full-year 2021, which increased 17.4% from $3.73 reported in 2020. Earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 per share by 3.1%.

Sales Update

First Solar’s fourth-quarter sales were $907.3 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915 million by 0.8%. However, the top line improved 48.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $609.2 million.

In 2021, FSLR generated sales worth $2.92 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago figure. Revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion by a whisker.

First Solar, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Solar, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Solar, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter, gross profit totaled $246.5 million, which increased significantly from $159.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses slumped 28.2% to $73.3 million due to lower SG&A costs and production start-up costs.

The company reported an operating income of $173.2 million compared with an operating income of $57.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was due to the significantly higher gross profit in the quarter.

Financial Performance

First Solar had $1,450.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2021, up from $1,227 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt totaled $236 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $237.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

2022 Guidance

First Solar initiated its 2022 earnings guidance. The company expects earnings in the range of $0.00-$0.60 per share on sales of the $2.4-2.6 billion range in 2022.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, higher than the company’s projected range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 sales stands at $2.75 billion, more than the guided range.

The company expects gross profit in the range of $155 million-$215 million, while operating income is anticipated in the band of $55-$150 million.

Meanwhile, FSLR forecasts shipments in the band of 8.9-9.4 gigawatts in 2022.

Zacks Rank

First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 28.1%. The bottom line improved 43.1% from 51 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $412.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403 million by 2.4%. ENPH’s top line soared 55.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $264.8 million, driven by strong demand for its microinverter systems.

SunPower SPWR reported a fourth-quarter 2021 loss of 7 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 4 cents. The bottom line significantly declined from earnings of 14 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

SunPower’s total revenues for the quarter came in at $384.2 million, which declined 13.8% from the prior-year quarter. SPWR’s top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $379.1 million by 1.3%.

Sunrun RUN reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 10 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line significantly improved from a loss of 6 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

Sunrun’s total revenues for the quarter came in at $435.2 million, which increased 35.8% from the prior-year quarter. RUN’s top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.