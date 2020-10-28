First Solar (FSLR) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

First Solar Inc. FSLR reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 141.7%. The reported figure also improved significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 35 cents.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to growth in net sales and favorable module segment gross margin.

Sales Update

First Solar’s sales of $927.6 million in the reported quarter exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $708 million by 31.1%. Moreover, the top line witnessed a 44.4% surge from the year-ago quarter’s $642.4 million, primarily due to international project sales and an increase in the volume of modules sold to third parties.

Operational Highlights

In the third quarter, gross profit totaled $293 million, which increased from $137.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses slipped 0.8% to $85.9 million due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses along with absence of litigation losses.

Consequently, the company reported an operating income of $207.2 million compared with $50.9 million generated in the year-ago quarter. The upside can be primarily attributed to significantly higher net sales and gross profit in the quarter.

Financial Performance

First Solar had $1.28 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2020, down from $1.35 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.

Long-term debt totaled $220.5 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $454.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

2020 Outlook

First Solar earlier withdrew its 2020 guidance, given the uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, along with the third-quarter earnings press release, the company reinstated financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and provided full-year 2020 guidance based on its financial results through the third quarter 2020.

During the fourth quarter, the company aims to generate earnings in the range of $1.00-$1.50 per share on revenues worth $540-$790 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at $1.05 per share, lies below the mid-point of the company guided range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, pegged at $818 million, lies above the company guided range.

For 2020, the company aims to generate earnings in the range of $3.65-$4.15 on revenues worth $2.6-$2.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at $2.89 per share, lies below the company guided range. The consensus estimate for revenues, pegged at $2.69 billion, lies below the mid-point of the company guided range.

Moreover, First Solar expects 2020 module shipments to be 5.5-5.7 gigawatts (GW).

