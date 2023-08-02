First Solar (FSLR) Price Target Increased by 7.84% to 246.66

The average one-year price target for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been revised to 246.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 228.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 159.14 to a high of 348.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from the latest reported closing price of 207.40 / share.

There are 1471 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 92,986K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,179K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 68.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,133K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 36.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,105K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares, representing a decrease of 28.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,885K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 89.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,313K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 35.91% over the last quarter.

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

