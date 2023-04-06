First Solar (FSLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $204.51, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 5.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 331.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $703.33 million, up 91.62% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.65 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1721.95% and +34.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note First Solar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.06, which means First Solar is trading at a premium to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

