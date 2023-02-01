First Solar (FSLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $180.15, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 21.69% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 113.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $998.29 million, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.4% higher within the past month. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.11, so we one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

