First Solar (FSLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $137.04, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 17.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 157.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $761.87 million, up 30.57% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -101.37% and -9.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.9% lower. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

