First Solar (FSLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $70.39, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 17.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 0.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $918.43 million, up 50.75% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.23% lower within the past month. First Solar is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that First Solar has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.62 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.05.

Also, we should mention that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 4.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

