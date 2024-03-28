First Solar (FSLR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $168.80, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Shares of the largest U.S. solar company have appreciated by 12.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.19, marking a 447.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $786.43 million, indicating a 43.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.51 per share and a revenue of $4.5 billion, signifying shifts of +74.55% and +35.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.37% higher. At present, First Solar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.98, so one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, FSLR's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.62.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

