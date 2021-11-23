First Solar (FSLR) Inks Supply Deal for 5.4GW Solar Modules

First Solar, Inc. FSLR recently inked a multi-year agreement with Lightsource bp and BP p.l.c. BP for supplying nearly 5.4 gigawatts (GW) of First Solar’s advanced, ultra-low carbon thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. The agreement is likely to take First Solar a step closer to achieving its target in the solar module arena.

First Solar has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Through the MoU, the company intends to explore opportunities to source electricity from generation assets developed, owned and operated by Lightsource bp in Ohio. It is worth mentioning that First Solar operates the Western Hemisphere’s largest solar manufacturing footprint in Ohio.

Details of the Deal

Per the deal, First Solar has secured orders for delivering nearly 4.4 GW of its modules, with options for supplying an additional 1 GW. These modules will be delivered during the 2023-2025 period.

The aforementioned procurement agreement, which marks the largest in First Solar’s history, will support solar development pipelines of Lightsource bp and BP in the United States. As part of the agreement, First Solar is going to deliver 1.55GWDC of modules in 2023, 1.3GWDC in 2024, and 1.55GWDC in 2025.

First Solar’s Long-Term Plans

To meet the increasing solar demand worldwide, First Solar has been consistently expanding its manufacturing capacity. In sync with this, in August, First Solar broke ground on its third manufacturing facility in Ohio, which comes with a 3.3GWDC capacity. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to scale up the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6GWDC, which is likely to make it the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. Apart from this, the company has facility units in Vietnam and Malaysia.

First Solar is also eyeing opportunities in India, wherein the company intends to build a 3.3 GW factory. The facility is expected to be operational by the second half of 2023. With hefty investments in several projects, First Solar aims to double its nameplate manufacturing capacity to 16 GW by 2024. Such expansion plans will enable First Solar to maintain its position as the largest U.S. solar module manufacturer and fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets. This, in turn, is likely to bolster its performance in the long haul.

Looking Ahead

Per a report from Wood Mackenzie, the United States is likely to witness an addition of 160 GW of solar capacity from 2021 to 2026, thus taking total installed photovoltaic solar capacity to more than 250 GW by the end of 2026. Considering the growth projections for the U.S. solar market, the aforementioned initiatives of First Solar are anticipated to yield results in the days ahead.

Other solar companies are also investing aggressively in the solar space in a bid to capitalize on the U.S. solar market’s growth potential.

