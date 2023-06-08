First Solar (FSLR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $192.33, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 6.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 138.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $766.15 million, up 23.38% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1887.8% and +32.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, First Solar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.15, which means First Solar is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

