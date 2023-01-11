First Solar (FSLR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $172.41, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 8.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 115.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $995.81 million, up 9.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.08% lower. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.28.

It is also worth noting that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

