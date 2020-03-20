First Solar (FSLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $33.69, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 4.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 43.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 51.4% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 28.78% in that time.

FSLR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FSLR to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $547.10 million, up 2.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +118.92% and -4.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.76% lower within the past month. FSLR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FSLR has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.13, which means FSLR is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

