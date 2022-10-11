First Solar (FSLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $131.32, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 4.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, down 157.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $761.87 million, up 30.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -101.83% and -9.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.82% lower. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

