First Solar (FSLR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

First Solar (FSLR) closed at $152.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of First Solar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.18, signifying a 445% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $800.53 million, up 46% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.55 per share and a revenue of $4.5 billion, indicating changes of +75.06% and +35.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. At present, First Solar boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note First Solar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.56.

We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.