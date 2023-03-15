First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed at $203.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 25.6% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 285.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $692.14 million, up 88.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $3.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1560.98% and +33.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.49% higher within the past month. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.36, so we one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

