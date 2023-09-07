First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $180.50, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 10.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 613.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $965.59 million, up 53.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion, which would represent changes of +1953.66% and +34.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. First Solar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.17.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

