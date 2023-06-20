First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $186.10, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 6.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from First Solar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $766.15 million, up 23.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1887.8% and +32.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.54.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

