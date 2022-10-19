First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $120.21, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 9% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 157.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $761.87 million, up 30.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -101.83% and -9.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.94% lower within the past month. First Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

