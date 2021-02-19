First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) closed at $90.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow 0%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FSLR to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $713.59 million, down 49.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FSLR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FSLR has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.63 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.9.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

