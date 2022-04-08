First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, First Solar (FSLR) closed at $77.61, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 2.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

First Solar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, First Solar is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 112.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $616.35 million, down 23.28% from the year-ago period.

FSLR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -85.62% and -13.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% lower. First Solar is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, First Solar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 124.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.98, so we one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 13.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FSLR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.