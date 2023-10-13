First Solar (FSLR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

First Solar (FSLR) ended the recent trading session at $147.92, demonstrating a -0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

The largest U.S. solar company's stock has dropped by 15.6% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of First Solar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.11, indicating a 558.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $903.96 million, reflecting a 43.73% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.66 per share and a revenue of $3.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +1968.29% and +35.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, First Solar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.64 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

