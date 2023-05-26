First Solar (FSLR) Benefits from Recent Government Activity

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that New York state’s power grid met 20% of its electricity demand with energy from the sun one afternoon last week, marking the highest ever output from solar generation. New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) said that a record breaking 3,300 MW of solar power was generated during the noon hour of May 18th, enough power to provide electricity for around 3 million homes.

This increase in solar power generation comes thanks in part to the U.S. government's friendly subsidies and tax credits for solar energy generation projects. This month, the U.S. Treasury clarified that developers of solar energy projects can claim a new subsidy for facilities built with American-made products.

President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, offers billions in tax credits for facilities using American equipment to speed up the decarbonization of the U.S. power sector. The Inflation Reduction Act includes a 30% tax credit for renewable energy facilities, with a bonus worth an additional 10% of the project cost for projects that use domestic products and equipment, like stated above.

One company that is poised to benefit massively from these tax credits is First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, and provider of utility-scale PV power plants and support services, such as finance, construction, maintenance, and end-of-life solar panel recycling. First Solar has been massively expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint, due to favorable tax credits and subsidies from the U.S. government.

In November of last year, First Solar announced plans to open a $1.1 billion dollar PV solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Alabama. Additionally, in October of last year, First Solar announced a $270 million dollar investment into a dedicated R&D Innovation Center in Perrysburg, Ohio, set to be completed in 2024. These investments into domestic manufacturing facilities comes as First Solar plans to scale its American manufacturing footprint to over 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2025.

This $270 million investment into a dedicated R&D Innovation Center adds further to First Solar’s investments into cadmium telluride, which it has been consistently investing into and researching since 1999 while safeguarding vital intellectual property related to the semiconductor material and its unique manufacturing process. This intellectual property portfolio gives them a nice little moat within the solar module manufacturing space, especially as cadmium telluride is a most cost effective solution when it comes to manufacturing these solar modules.

Although crystalline silicon (the most commonly used semiconducting material used in PV solar modules) has a slight advantage in solar energy conversion, First Solar’s deep research into cadmium telluride over the next few years will help decrease that energy conversion gap.

Additionally, First Solar’s recent acquisition of leading European thin film company, Evolar, is another large catalyst for the stock as it accelerates First Solar’s development of next generation PV technology. First Solar acquired Evolar for around $38 million, with additional payments of up to $42 million based on certain technical milestones achieved in the future.

This is especially interesting as First Solar has been spending more than ever in the last month on lobbying. Last month, they spent $270,000 lobbying for domestic manufacturing credits and Buy America provisions, which are clauses in U.S. federal law that require government agencies to prefer U.S.-made goods in their purchases. You can check out Quiver’s lobbying dashboard to view all of their recent spending.

With this interesting conglomeration of catalysts, First Solar is definitely a company to keep an eye out for in the solar energy production industry.

