FIRST SOLAR Earnings Results: $FSLR Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST SOLAR ($FSLR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $3.65 per share, missing estimates of $4.83 by $1.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,514,030,000, beating estimates of $1,495,634,313 by $18,395,687.

FIRST SOLAR Insider Trading Activity

FIRST SOLAR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,601 shares for an estimated $714,870

FIRST SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of FIRST SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

