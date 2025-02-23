FIRST SOLAR Earnings Preview: Recent $FSLR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST SOLAR ($FSLR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,495,634,313 and earnings of $4.83 per share.
FIRST SOLAR Insider Trading Activity
FIRST SOLAR insiders have traded $FSLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARKUS GLOECKLER (Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,601 shares for an estimated $714,870
FIRST SOLAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of FIRST SOLAR stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,227,201 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $392,521,904
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,484,926 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,703,358
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC added 720,679 shares (+78.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,012,466
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 718,631 shares (+17404.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,651,527
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 655,791 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,576,605
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 603,052 shares (+5309.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,281,884
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 599,611 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,675,442
