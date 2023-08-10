News & Insights

First Solar chooses Louisiana to build fifth US factory

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

August 10, 2023 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - First Solar FSLR.O said on Thursday it has selected Louisiana to build its fifth U.S. factory amid a surge in demand for American-made solar panels.

The company plans to invest $1.1 billion to set up the facility at Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish in the state.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

