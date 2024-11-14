First Solar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in First Solar (FSLR) with 31,643 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 51.55%. Nov-24 200 calls and Nov-24 185 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.41. Earnings are expected on February 25th.
