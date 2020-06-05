First Solar Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FSLR

In trading on Friday, shares of First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.97, changing hands as high as $51.97 per share. First Solar Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSLR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.47 per share, with $69.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.38.

