First Solar (BIT:1FSLR) Price Target Decreased by 10.04% to 214.89

The average one-year price target for First Solar (BIT:1FSLR) has been revised to €214.89 / share. This is a decrease of 10.04% from the prior estimate of €238.88 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €129.80 to a high of €281.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from the latest reported closing price of €171.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,079 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an decrease of 599 owner(s) or 35.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FSLR is 0.30%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.66% to 101,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,920K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FSLR by 38.38% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,215K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FSLR by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 2,090K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FSLR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,945K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FSLR by 85.71% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,854K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FSLR by 52.38% over the last quarter.

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