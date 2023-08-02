First Solar (BER:F3A) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 226.37

The average one-year price target for First Solar (BER:F3A) has been revised to 226.37 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 208.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.05 to a high of 319.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.66% from the latest reported closing price of 177.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1470 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F3A is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 92,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,179K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 68.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,133K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 36.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,105K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,005K shares, representing a decrease of 28.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,885K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 89.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,313K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 35.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.