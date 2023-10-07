First Solar (BER:F3A) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 242.33

The average one-year price target for First Solar (BER:F3A) has been revised to 242.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 226.52 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 154.92 to a high of 337.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.94% from the latest reported closing price of 144.30 / share.

There are 1488 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F3A is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 99,346K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,466K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 84.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 391.60% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 4,098K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 3,341K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 927.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,160K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 18.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,365K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 19.07% over the last quarter.

