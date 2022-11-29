US Markets

First shipment of Russian fertilizer heads for Africa, UN says

November 29, 2022 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters ->

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The first shipment of Russian-produced fertilizer left the Netherlands on Tuesday en route to Malawi under a previously brokered United Nations export deal, a spokesperson for the UN secretary general said in a statement.

The shipment of 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer is the first of a series of exports destined for African countries in the coming months, the spokesperson said, adding that Tuesday's load will be sent to Malawi via Mozambique.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

