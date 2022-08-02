Commodities

First ship carrying Ukrainian grain sighted off Turkish coast -witness

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was sighted in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, ahead of an inspection scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The vessel, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday and the Turkish Defence Ministry said it was expected to reach the entrance to the Istanbul straits around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT).

