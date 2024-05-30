First Sentier Ends Major Stake in Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of 28th May 2024. The change involves various entities associated with First Sentier Investors, with detailed changes in voting securities and associations listed in the accompanying annexures. The formal notice, including addresses and associations affected, was signed and dated on the 30th May 2024.

For further insights into AU:CMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.