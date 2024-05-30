News & Insights

First Sentier Ends Major Stake in Capricorn Metals

May 30, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced that First Sentier Investors has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of 28th May 2024. The change involves various entities associated with First Sentier Investors, with detailed changes in voting securities and associations listed in the accompanying annexures. The formal notice, including addresses and associations affected, was signed and dated on the 30th May 2024.

