News & Insights

Stocks

First Sentier Adjusts Stake in Corporate Travel Management

November 25, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Sentier Investors has adjusted its substantial holding in Corporate Travel Management, with a notable change in its voting power. The investment manager now holds a significant amount of voting shares, reflecting strategic moves in its investment mandates. This development is crucial for investors monitoring ownership dynamics in the company.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.