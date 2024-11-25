First Sentier Adjusts Stake in Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

First Sentier Investors has adjusted its substantial holding in Corporate Travel Management, with a notable change in its voting power. The investment manager now holds a significant amount of voting shares, reflecting strategic moves in its investment mandates. This development is crucial for investors monitoring ownership dynamics in the company.

