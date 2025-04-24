Stocks
First Savings Financial Group Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $5.5 Million, Reflecting Year-Over-Year Growth

April 24, 2025 — 06:20 pm EDT

First Savings Financial Group reports increased net income and improved asset quality for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. reported a net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, an increase from $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, from the same quarter in 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income was $5.3 million, compared to $3.6 million in the previous year. The company's net interest income grew by 11.6% to $16.0 million, largely due to higher interest income despite a slight increase in interest expenses. The bank also marked its first profitable quarter in the SBA Lending segment since March 2024, with improved asset quality as nonperforming loans decreased significantly. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about further expansions in net interest margin and profitability while maintaining a focus on customer deposit growth and prudent capital management. Overall, total assets declined to $2.38 billion, with total stockholders’ equity rising to $179.2 million.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $5.5 million or $0.79 per diluted share, demonstrating year-over-year growth compared to $4.9 million or $0.72 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2024.
  • Improvement in net interest margin, which increased by eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, contributing positively to overall profitability.
  • Asset quality improved, with nonperforming loans decreasing by $3.8 million, resulting in a nonperforming loans to total gross loans ratio of 0.67%, indicating enhanced credit quality.
  • The SBA Lending segment returned to profitability, marking its first profitable quarter since March 2024, along with solid loan originations and sales.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income growth was primarily driven by nonrecurring items, raising concerns about the sustainability of earnings in future quarters.
  • Both total assets and customer deposits decreased significantly, indicating potential liquidity or competitive challenges.
  • Noninterest income declined, largely due to the absence of a prior year gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, reflecting a reliance on one-time revenue boosts.

FAQ

What is the net income for First Savings Financial Group in Q2 2025?

The net income for Q2 2025 is $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

How does the net interest margin compare to last year?

The net interest margin increased to 2.93% for Q2 2025, compared to 2.66% in Q2 2024.

What improvements were noted in asset quality?

Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing to 0.67% of total gross loans.

How did the SBA Lending segment perform?

The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024, with solid loan originations.

What are the company's expectations for fiscal 2025?

The company anticipates further net interest margin expansion and continued profitability in key segments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

and net income per diluted share of $0.76 (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the second fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, respectively. The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024 and posted a solid level of loans originations and sales. Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing $3.8 million from the prior quarter and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total gross loans improving to 0.67%, a decrease of twenty basis points from the prior quarter. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOCS”), and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”




(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.




Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024



Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.6%, to $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.93% as compared to 2.66% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $807,000 in interest income and a decrease of $846,000 in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.



The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $357,000 and $1,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $713,000 and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $259,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to a decrease in qualitative reserves and $156,000 in net recoveries recognized during the period. The $156,000 in net recoveries during the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $215,000 in net recoveries related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $110,000, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.2 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $12.7 million at March 31, 2025, due primary to a $4.9 million decrease in loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.



Noninterest income decreased $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a $539,000 decrease in other income, partially offset by a $154,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $127,000 increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in other income in 2025 was primarily due to $492,000 gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.



Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $940,000 and $948,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits was primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due a $656,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period compared to a reversal of $41,000 for the same period in 2025 and an adjustment to the valuation allowance related to the sale of residential mortgage servicing rights of $247,000 in 2024 with no corresponding amount in 2025.



The Company recognized income tax expense of $589,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2024. The decrease is due primarily to greater utilization of investment tax credits in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 9.7% compared to 14.9% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.




Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024



The Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

and net income per diluted share of $1.35 (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $4.5 million and net income per diluted share of $0.66 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $8.6 million and net income per diluted share of $1.25 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $9.1 million (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

, or $1.31 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $7.7 million and net income per diluted share of $1.12 for the six months ended March 31, 2024.



Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 10.6%, to $31.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.84% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.



The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $848,000 and $7,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $169,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.2 million and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $317,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOCS during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net recoveries totaling $38,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, of which $164,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $119,000 in 2024, of which $64,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.



Noninterest income increased $3.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $2.5 million net gain on sale of HELOCs in 2025, net gains of $403,000 on the sale of equity securities in 2025 with no corresponding gains for 2024, a $248,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $263,000 increase in ATM and interchange fees, slightly offset by a $508,000 decrease in other income due to a $495,000 gain recognized on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2024 with no corresponding amount for 2025.



Noninterest expense increased $824,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expenses and compensation and benefits of $962,000 and $453,000, respectively, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and occupancy and equipment of $454,000 and $380,000, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in 2024 compared to a reversal of $148,000 in 2025 and a $400,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in 2025 with no corresponding amount in 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $180,000 in 2025 to reverse previously accrued litigation expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and occupancy and equipment is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $390,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period, including the aforementioned net gain on sale of loans. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 10.9% compared to 6.3%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.




Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024



Total assets decreased $74.1 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $83.7 million during the six months ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to the $87.2 million bulk sale of home equity lines of credit.



Total liabilities decreased $76.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits of $91.7 million, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $23.7 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $112.4 million, due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned bulk sale of home equity lines of credit and an increase in customer deposits of $20.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 31.8% of total deposits and 15.1% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.



Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $179.2 million at March 31, 2025, due primarily to a $9.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.



First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST

community

BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”



This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Contact:


Tony A. Schoen, CPA


Chief Financial Officer


812-283-0724


FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



OPERATING DATA:


March 31,


March 31,



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



2025




2024




2025




2024














Total interest income

$
30,823


$
30,016


$
63,272


$
58,671



Total interest expense


14,832



15,678



31,819



30,220














Net interest income


15,991



14,338



31,453



28,451














Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans


(357
)


713



(848
)


1,183



Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments


123



(259
)


169



(317
)


Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities


(1
)


23



(7
)


23














Total provision (credit) for credit losses


(235
)


477



(686
)


889














Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses


16,226



13,861



32,139



27,562














Total noninterest income


3,560



3,710



9,663



6,492



Total noninterest expense


13,698



11,778



28,641



27,817














Income before income taxes


6,088



5,793



13,161



6,237



Income tax expense


589



866



1,437



390














Net income

$
5,499


$
4,927


$
11,724


$
5,847














Net income per share, basic

$
0.80


$
0.72


$
1.71


$
0.86



Weighted average shares outstanding, basic


6,875,826



6,832,130



6,861,061



6,828,017














Net income per share, diluted

$
0.79


$
0.72


$
1.68


$
0.85



Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted


6,960,020



6,859,611



6,961,829



6,849,928

























Performance ratios (annualized)










Return on average assets


0.93
%


0.84
%


0.98
%


0.50
%


Return on average equity


12.24
%


11.96
%


13.15
%


7.38
%


Return on average common stockholders' equity


12.34
%


11.96
%


13.15
%


7.38
%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)


2.93
%


2.66
%


2.84
%


2.68
%


Efficiency ratio


70.06
%


65.26
%


69.66
%


79.61
%































QTD




FYTD


FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:


March 31,


December 31,


Increase


September 30,


Increase


(In thousands, except per share data)



2025




2024



(Decrease)



2024



(Decrease)












Total assets

$
2,376,230


$
2,388,735


$
(12,505
)

$
2,450,368


$
(74,138
)

Cash and cash equivalents


28,683



76,224



(47,541
)


52,142



(23,459
)

Investment securities


244,084



242,634



1,450



249,719



(5,635
)

Loans held for sale


61,239



24,441



36,798



25,716



35,523

Gross loans


1,900,660



1,905,199



(4,539
)


1,985,146



(84,486
)

Allowance for credit losses


20,484



20,685



(201
)


21,294



(810
)

Interest earning assets


2,219,504



2,234,258



(14,754
)


2,277,512



(58,008
)

Goodwill


9,848



9,848



-



9,848



-

Core deposit intangibles


316



357



(41
)


398



(82
)

Loan servicing rights


2,744



2,661



83



2,754



(10
)

Noninterest-bearing deposits


185,252



183,239



2,013



191,528



(6,276
)

Interest-bearing deposits (customer)


1,207,159



1,212,527



(5,368
)


1,180,196



26,963

Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)


396,770



437,008



(40,238
)


509,157



(112,387
)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


325,310



295,000



30,310



301,640



23,670

Subordinated debt and other borrowings


48,682



48,642



40



48,603



79

Total liabilities


2,197,041



2,212,708



(15,667
)


2,273,253



(76,212
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(19,385
)


(17,789
)


(1,596
)


(11,195
)


(8,190
)

Total stockholders' equity


179,189



176,027



3,162



177,115



2,074












Book value per share

$
25.90


$
25.48



0.42


$
25.72



0.18

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)


24.43



24.00



0.43



24.23



0.20












Non-performing assets:










Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed

$
123


$
4,444


$
(4,321
)

$
5,036


$
(4,913
)

Nonaccrual loans


12,597



12,124



473



11,906



691

Total nonaccrual loans

$
12,720


$
16,568


$
(3,848
)

$
16,942


$
(4,222
)

Accruing loans past due 90 days


-



-



-



-



-

Total non-performing loans


12,720



16,568



(3,848
)


16,942



(4,222
)

Foreclosed real estate


444



444



-



444



-

Total non-performing assets

$
13,164


$
17,012


$
(3,848
)

$
17,386


$
(4,222
)












Asset quality ratios:










Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans


1.08
%


1.09
%


(0.01
%)


1.07
%


0.01
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans


161.04
%


124.85
%


36.19
%


125.69
%


35.35
%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans


0.67
%


0.87
%


(0.20
%)


0.85
%


(0.18
%)

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets


0.55
%


0.71
%


(0.16
%)


0.71
%


(0.16
%)













(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.













Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



Net Income


March 31,


March 31,



(In thousands)



2025




2024




2025




2024














Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)

$
5,313


$
3,561


$
9,367


$
4,481



Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect


-



-



1,869



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect


-



-



302



-



Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect


-



492



-



492



Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect


-



583



-



583



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect


186



90



186



90



Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect


-



117



-



117



Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect


-



85



-



85



Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)

$
5,499


$
4,927


$
11,724


$
5,847















Net Income per Share, Diluted





















Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)

$
0.76


$
0.52


$
1.35


$
0.65



Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect


-



-



0.27



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect


-



-



0.03



-



Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect


-



0.07



-



0.07



Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect


-



0.08



-



0.08



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect


0.03



0.01



0.03



0.01



Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect


-



0.02



-



0.02



Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect


-



0.02



-



0.02



Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)

$
0.79


$
0.72


$
1.68


$
0.85















Core Bank Segment Net Income











(In thousands)





















Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)

$
4,883


$
3,637


$
9,081


$
7,685



Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect


-



-



1,869



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect


-



-



302



-



Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect


-



583



-



583



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect


186



90



186



90



Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect


-



117



-



117



Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect


-



85



-



85



Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)

$
5,069


$
4,511


$
11,438


$
8,559















Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted





















Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

$
0.70


$
0.53


$
1.31


$
1.12



Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect


-



-



0.27



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect


-



-



0.03



-



Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect


-



0.08



-



0.08



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect


-



0.01



0.03



0.01



Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect


0.03



0.02



-



0.02



Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect


-



0.02



-



0.02



Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)

$
0.73


$
0.66


$
1.64


$
1.25


























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



Efficiency Ratio


March 31,


March 31,



(In thousands)



2025




2024




2025




2024














Net interest income (GAAP)

$
15,991


$
14,338


$
31,453


$
28,451














Noninterest income (GAAP)


3,560



3,710



9,663



6,492














Noninterest expense (GAAP)


13,698



11,778



28,641



27,817














Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


70.06
%


65.26
%


69.66
%


79.61
%













Noninterest income (GAAP)

$
3,560


$
3,710


$
9,663


$
6,492



Less: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit


-



-



(2,492
)


-



Less: Gain on sale of equity securities


-



-



(403
)


-



Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment


(248
)


(120
)


(248
)


(120
)


Less: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale


-



(530
)


-



(530
)


Less: Distribution from equity investment


-



(113
)


-



(113
)


Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)


3,312



2,947



6,520



5,729














Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$
13,698


$
11,778


$
28,641


$
27,817



Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale


-



247



-



247



Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans


-



656



-



656



Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual


-



156



-



156



Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)

$
13,698


$
12,837


$
28,641


$
28,876














Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)


70.96
%


74.27
%


75.42
%


84.48
%































QTD




FYTD


Tangible Book Value Per Share


March 31,


December 31,


Increase


September 30,


Increase


(In thousands, except share and per share data)



2025




2024



(Decrease)



2024



(Decrease)












Stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$
179,189


$
176,027


$
3,162


$
177,115


$
2,074

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles


(10,164
)


(10,205
)


41



(10,246
)


82

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$
169,025


$
165,822


$
3,203


$
166,869


$
2,156












Outstanding common shares


6,919,136



6,909,173


$
9,963



6,887,106


$
32,030












Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$
24.43


$
24.00


$
0.43


$
24.23


$
0.20












Book value per share (GAAP)

$
25.90


$
25.48


$
0.42


$
25.72


$
0.18
























SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):


As of


Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands, except per share data)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Total cash and cash equivalents

$
28,683


$
76,224


$
52,142


$
42,423


$
62,969

Total investment securities


244,084



242,634



249,719



238,785



240,142

Total loans held for sale


61,239



24,441



25,716



125,859



19,108

Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses


1,880,176



1,884,514



1,963,852



1,826,980



1,882,458

Loan servicing rights


2,744



2,661



2,754



2,860



3,028

Total assets


2,376,230



2,388,735



2,450,368



2,393,491



2,364,983












Customer deposits

$
1,392,411


$
1,395,766


$
1,371,724


$
1,312,997


$
1,239,271

Brokered deposits


396,770



437,008



509,157



399,151



548,175

Total deposits


1,789,181



1,832,774



1,880,881



1,712,148



1,787,446

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


325,310



295,000



301,640



425,000



315,000












Common stock and additional paid-in capital

$
28,650


$
28,382


$
27,725


$
27,592


$
27,475

Retained earnings - substantially restricted


182,918



178,526



173,337



170,688



167,648

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(19,385
)


(17,789
)


(11,195
)


(17,415
)


(17,144
)

Unearned stock compensation


(862
)


(973
)


(901
)


(999
)


(1,096
)

Less treasury stock, at cost


(12,132
)


(12,119
)


(11,851
)


(11,866
)


(11,827
)

Total stockholders' equity


179,189



176,027



177,115



168,000



165,056












Outstanding common shares


6,919,136



6,909,173



6,887,106



6,883,656



6,883,160


























Three Months Ended


Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands, except per share data)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Total interest income

$
30,823


$
32,449


$
32,223


$
31,094


$
30,016

Total interest expense


14,832



16,987



17,146



16,560



15,678

Net interest income


15,991



15,462



15,077



14,534



14,338

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans


(357
)


(491
)


1,808



501



713

Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments


123



46



(262
)


158



(259
)

Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities


(1
)


(6
)


(86
)


84



23

Total provision (credit) for credit losses


(235
)


(451
)


1,460



743



477












Net interest income after provision for credit losses


16,226



15,913



13,617



13,791



13,861












Total noninterest income


3,560



6,103



2,842



3,196



3,710

Total noninterest expense


13,698



14,943



12,642



12,431



11,778

Income before income taxes


6,088



7,073



3,817



4,556



5,793

Income tax expense (benefit)


589



848



145



483



866

Net income


5,499



6,225



3,672



4,073



4,927























Net income per share, basic

$
0.80


$
0.91


$
0.54


$
0.60


$
0.72

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic


6,875,826



6,851,153



6,832,626



6,832,452



6,832,130












Net income per share, diluted

$
0.79


$
0.89


$
0.53


$
0.60


$
0.72

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted


6,960,020



6,969,223



6,894,532



6,842,336



6,859,611
























SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):


Three Months Ended


Noninterest Income Detail


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Service charges on deposit accounts

$
541


$
567


$
552


$
538


$
387

ATM and interchange fees


632



665



642



593



585

Net unrealized gain on equity securities


47



78



28



419



6

Net gain on equity securities


-



403



-



-



-

Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration


1,078



711



647



581



951

Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit


-



2,492



-



-



-

Mortgage banking income


104



78



6



49



53

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


380



361



363



353



333

Gain on life insurance


-



108



-



-



-

Commission income


255



210



294



220



220

Real estate lease income


122



121



122



154



115

Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment


-



45



(4
)


-



120

Other income


401



264



192



289



940

Total noninterest income

$
3,560


$
6,103


$
2,842


$
3,196


$
3,710


























Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Return on average assets


0.93
%


1.02
%


0.61
%


0.69
%


0.92
%

Return on average equity


12.24
%


14.07
%


8.52
%


9.86
%


13.06
%

Return on average common stockholders' equity


12.34
%


14.07
%


8.52
%


9.86
%


13.06
%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)


2.93
%


2.75
%


2.72
%


2.67
%


2.66
%

Efficiency ratio


70.06
%


69.29
%


70.55
%


70.11
%


65.26
%


























As of or for the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans


0.67
%


0.87
%


0.85
%


0.91
%


0.82
%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets


0.55
%


0.71
%


0.71
%


0.72
%


0.68
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans


1.08
%


1.09
%


1.07
%


1.07
%


1.02
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans


161.04
%


124.85
%


125.69
%


118.12
%


124.01
%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans


-0.01
%


0.01
%


0.02
%


0.01
%


0.01
%
























SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):


Three Months Ended


Segmented Statements of Income Information


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024













Core Banking Segment:










Net interest income

$
14,259


$
13,756


$
14,083


$
13,590


$
13,469

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans


(540
)


(745
)


1,339



320



909

Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments


35



(75
)


78



64



(259
)

Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities


(1
)


(7
)


(86
)


84



23

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses


14,765



14,583



12,752



13,122



12,796

Noninterest income


2,242



5,253



2,042



2,474



2,537

Noninterest expense


11,486



12,574



10,400



10,192



10,093

Income before income taxes


5,521



7,262



4,394



5,404



5,240

Income tax expense


452



893



301



689



729

Net income

$
5,069


$
6,369


$
4,093


$
4,715


$
4,511













SBA Lending Segment (Q2):










Net interest income

$
1,732


$
1,706


$
994


$
944


$
869

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans


183



255



469



181



(196
)

Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments


88



121



(340
)


94



-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


1,461



1,330



865



669



1,065

Noninterest income


1,318



850



800



722



1,173

Noninterest expense


2,212



2,369



2,242



2,239



1,685

Income (loss) before income taxes


567



(189
)


(577
)


(848
)


553

Income tax expense (benefit)


137



(45
)


(156
)


(206
)


137

Net income (loss)

$
430


$
(144
)

$
(421
)

$
(642
)

$
416
























SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):


Three Months Ended


Segmented Statements of Income Information


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands, except percentage data)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024













Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment










Net income per share, basic - Core Banking

$
0.74


$
0.93


$
0.60


$
0.69


$
0.66

Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)


0.06



(0.02
)


(0.06
)


(0.09
)


0.06

Total net income (loss) per share, basic

$
0.80


$
0.91


$
0.54


$
0.60


$
0.72













Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment










Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking

$
0.73


$
0.91


$
0.59


$
0.69


$
0.66

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)


0.06



(0.02
)


(0.06
)


(0.09
)


0.06

Total net income (loss) per share, diluted

$
0.79


$
0.89


$
0.53


$
0.60


$
0.72













Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)










Core Banking


0.90
%


1.09
%


0.71
%


0.83
%


0.80
%

SBA Lending


1.58
%


(0.55
%)


(1.71
%)


(2.91
%)


1.81
%













Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)










Core Banking


69.61
%


66.15
%


64.50
%


63.45
%


63.06
%

SBA Lending


72.52
%


92.68
%


124.97
%


134.39
%


82.52
%


























Three Months Ended


Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024













Core Banking Segment:










Compensation

$
6,637


$
7,245


$
5,400


$
5,587


$
5,656

Occupancy


1,648



1,577



1,554



1,573



1,615

Advertising


429



338



399



253



205

Other


2,772



3,414



3,047



2,779



2,617

Total Noninterest Expense

$
11,486


$
12,574


$
10,400


$
10,192


$
10,093













SBA Lending Segment (Q2):










Compensation

$
1,892


$
1,931


$
1,854


$
1,893


$
1,933

Occupancy


50



59



55



51



58

Advertising


10



14



17



12



7

Other


260



365



316



283



(313
)

Total Noninterest Expense

$
2,212


$
2,369


$
2,242


$
2,239


$
1,685
























SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):


Three Months Ended


SBA Lending (Q2) Data


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands, except percentage data)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024












Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA

$
15,716


$
10,785


$
10,880


$
7,515


$
15,144












Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

$
1,508


$
1,141


$
1,029


$
811


$
1,443

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA


9.60
%


10.58
%


9.46
%


10.79
%


9.53
%












Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)

$
1,078


$
711


$
647


$
581


$
951

Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA


6.86
%


6.59
%


5.95
%


7.73
%


6.28
%
























(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
























SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):


Three Months Ended


Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(In thousands)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Interest-earning assets










Average balances:










Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$
11,851


$
21,102


$
16,841


$
26,100


$
24,587

Loans


1,946,338



2,010,082



1,988,997



1,943,716



1,914,609

Investment securities - taxable


102,744



101,960



99,834



101,350



102,699

Investment securities - nontaxable


161,579



160,929



158,917



157,991



157,960

FRB and FHLB stock


24,986



24,986



24,986



24,986



24,986

Total interest-earning assets

$
2,247,498


$
2,319,059


$
2,289,575


$
2,254,143


$
2,224,841












Interest income (tax equivalent basis):










Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$
168


$
210


$
209


$
324


$
261

Loans


27,998



29,617



29,450



28,155



27,133

Investment securities - taxable


921



914



910



918



923

Investment securities - nontaxable


1,719



1,715



1,685



1,665



1,662

FRB and FHLB stock


511



493



471



519



499

Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)

$
31,317


$
32,949


$
32,725


$
31,581


$
30,478












Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):










Interest-bearing deposits with banks


5.67
%


3.98
%


4.96
%


4.97
%


4.25
%

Loans


5.75
%


5.89
%


5.92
%


5.79
%


5.67
%

Investment securities - taxable


3.59
%


3.59
%


3.65
%


3.62
%


3.59
%

Investment securities - nontaxable


4.26
%


4.26
%


4.24
%


4.22
%


4.21
%

FRB and FHLB stock


8.18
%


7.89
%


7.54
%


8.31
%


7.99
%

Total interest-earning assets


5.57
%


5.68
%


5.72
%


5.60
%


5.48
%













Interest-bearing liabilities










Interest-bearing deposits

$
1,653,058


$
1,671,156


$
1,563,258


$
1,572,871


$
1,549,012

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


266,975



315,583



378,956



351,227



333,275

Subordinated debt and other borrowings


48,656



48,616



48,576



48,537



48,497

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$
1,968,689


$
2,035,355


$
1,990,790


$
1,972,635


$
1,930,784












Interest expense:










Interest-bearing deposits

$
12,069


$
13,606


$
12,825


$
12,740


$
12,546

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


2,001



2,617



3,521



3,021



2,298

Subordinated debt and other borrowings


762



764



800



799



833

Total interest expense

$
14,832


$
16,987


$
17,146


$
16,560


$
15,677












Weighted average cost (annualized):










Interest-bearing deposits


2.92
%


3.26
%


3.28
%


3.24
%


3.24
%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


3.00
%


3.32
%


3.72
%


3.44
%


2.76
%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings


6.26
%


6.29
%


6.59
%


6.58
%


6.87
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3.01
%


3.34
%


3.45
%


3.36
%


3.25
%












Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)

$
16,485


$
15,962


$
15,579


$
15,021


$
14,801

Less: taxable equivalent adjustment


(494
)


(500
)


(502
)


(487
)


(463
)

Net interest income

$
15,991


$
15,462


$
15,077


$
14,534


$
14,338












Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)


2.56
%


2.34
%


2.27
%


2.24
%


2.23
%












Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)


2.93
%


2.75
%


2.72
%


2.67
%


2.66
%





