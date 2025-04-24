First Savings Financial Group Reports Q2 2025 Net Income of $5.5 Million, Reflecting Year-Over-Year Growth

First Savings Financial Group reports increased net income and improved asset quality for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. reported a net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, an increase from $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, from the same quarter in 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income was $5.3 million, compared to $3.6 million in the previous year. The company's net interest income grew by 11.6% to $16.0 million, largely due to higher interest income despite a slight increase in interest expenses. The bank also marked its first profitable quarter in the SBA Lending segment since March 2024, with improved asset quality as nonperforming loans decreased significantly. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about further expansions in net interest margin and profitability while maintaining a focus on customer deposit growth and prudent capital management. Overall, total assets declined to $2.38 billion, with total stockholders’ equity rising to $179.2 million.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $5.5 million or $0.79 per diluted share, demonstrating year-over-year growth compared to $4.9 million or $0.72 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2024.

Improvement in net interest margin, which increased by eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, contributing positively to overall profitability.

Asset quality improved, with nonperforming loans decreasing by $3.8 million, resulting in a nonperforming loans to total gross loans ratio of 0.67%, indicating enhanced credit quality.

The SBA Lending segment returned to profitability, marking its first profitable quarter since March 2024, along with solid loan originations and sales.

Potential Negatives

Net income growth was primarily driven by nonrecurring items, raising concerns about the sustainability of earnings in future quarters.

Both total assets and customer deposits decreased significantly, indicating potential liquidity or competitive challenges.

Noninterest income declined, largely due to the absence of a prior year gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, reflecting a reliance on one-time revenue boosts.

FAQ

What is the net income for First Savings Financial Group in Q2 2025?

The net income for Q2 2025 is $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

How does the net interest margin compare to last year?

The net interest margin increased to 2.93% for Q2 2025, compared to 2.66% in Q2 2024.

What improvements were noted in asset quality?

Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing to 0.67% of total gross loans.

How did the SBA Lending segment perform?

The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024, with solid loan originations.

What are the company's expectations for fiscal 2025?

The company anticipates further net interest margin expansion and continued profitability in key segments.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



and net income per diluted share of $0.76 (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the second fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, respectively. The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024 and posted a solid level of loans originations and sales. Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing $3.8 million from the prior quarter and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total gross loans improving to 0.67%, a decrease of twenty basis points from the prior quarter. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOCS”), and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”







(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.









Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024







Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.6%, to $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.93% as compared to 2.66% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $807,000 in interest income and a decrease of $846,000 in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.





The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $357,000 and $1,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $713,000 and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $259,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to a decrease in qualitative reserves and $156,000 in net recoveries recognized during the period. The $156,000 in net recoveries during the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $215,000 in net recoveries related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $110,000, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.2 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $12.7 million at March 31, 2025, due primary to a $4.9 million decrease in loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.





Noninterest income decreased $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a $539,000 decrease in other income, partially offset by a $154,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $127,000 increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in other income in 2025 was primarily due to $492,000 gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.





Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $940,000 and $948,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits was primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due a $656,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period compared to a reversal of $41,000 for the same period in 2025 and an adjustment to the valuation allowance related to the sale of residential mortgage servicing rights of $247,000 in 2024 with no corresponding amount in 2025.





The Company recognized income tax expense of $589,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2024. The decrease is due primarily to greater utilization of investment tax credits in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 9.7% compared to 14.9% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.







Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024







The Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



and net income per diluted share of $1.35 (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $4.5 million and net income per diluted share of $0.66 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $8.6 million and net income per diluted share of $1.25 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $9.1 million (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



, or $1.31 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $7.7 million and net income per diluted share of $1.12 for the six months ended March 31, 2024.





Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 10.6%, to $31.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.84% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.





The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $848,000 and $7,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $169,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.2 million and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $317,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOCS during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net recoveries totaling $38,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, of which $164,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $119,000 in 2024, of which $64,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.





Noninterest income increased $3.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $2.5 million net gain on sale of HELOCs in 2025, net gains of $403,000 on the sale of equity securities in 2025 with no corresponding gains for 2024, a $248,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $263,000 increase in ATM and interchange fees, slightly offset by a $508,000 decrease in other income due to a $495,000 gain recognized on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2024 with no corresponding amount for 2025.





Noninterest expense increased $824,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expenses and compensation and benefits of $962,000 and $453,000, respectively, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and occupancy and equipment of $454,000 and $380,000, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in 2024 compared to a reversal of $148,000 in 2025 and a $400,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in 2025 with no corresponding amount in 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $180,000 in 2025 to reverse previously accrued litigation expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and occupancy and equipment is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.





The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $390,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period, including the aforementioned net gain on sale of loans. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 10.9% compared to 6.3%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.







Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024







Total assets decreased $74.1 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $83.7 million during the six months ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to the $87.2 million bulk sale of home equity lines of credit.





Total liabilities decreased $76.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits of $91.7 million, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $23.7 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $112.4 million, due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned bulk sale of home equity lines of credit and an increase in customer deposits of $20.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 31.8% of total deposits and 15.1% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.





Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $179.2 million at March 31, 2025, due primarily to a $9.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.





First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST



community



BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”





This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





Contact:





Tony A. Schoen, CPA





Chief Financial Officer





812-283-0724



















FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)





















































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















OPERATING DATA:













March 31,













March 31,





















(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024







































































Total interest income









$





30,823













$





30,016













$





63,272













$





58,671





















Total interest expense













14,832

















15,678

















31,819

















30,220





































































Net interest income













15,991

















14,338

















31,453

















28,451





































































Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans













(357





)













713

















(848





)













1,183





















Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments













123

















(259





)













169

















(317





)

















Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities













(1





)













23

















(7





)













23





































































Total provision (credit) for credit losses













(235





)













477

















(686





)













889





































































Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses













16,226

















13,861

















32,139

















27,562





































































Total noninterest income













3,560

















3,710

















9,663

















6,492





















Total noninterest expense













13,698

















11,778

















28,641

















27,817





































































Income before income taxes













6,088

















5,793

















13,161

















6,237





















Income tax expense













589

















866

















1,437

















390





































































Net income









$





5,499













$





4,927













$





11,724













$





5,847





































































Net income per share, basic









$





0.80













$





0.72













$





1.71













$





0.86





















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic













6,875,826

















6,832,130

















6,861,061

















6,828,017





































































Net income per share, diluted









$





0.79













$





0.72













$





1.68













$





0.85





















Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted













6,960,020

















6,859,611

















6,961,829

















6,849,928





















































































































Performance ratios (annualized)

















































Return on average assets













0.93





%













0.84





%













0.98





%













0.50





%

















Return on average equity













12.24





%













11.96





%













13.15





%













7.38





%

















Return on average common stockholders' equity













12.34





%













11.96





%













13.15





%













7.38





%

















Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)













2.93





%













2.66





%













2.84





%













2.68





%

















Efficiency ratio













70.06





%













65.26





%













69.66





%













79.61





%











































































































































QTD





















FYTD













FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:













March 31,













December 31,













Increase













September 30,













Increase













(In thousands, except per share data)

















2025





















2024

















(Decrease)

















2024

















(Decrease)



























































Total assets









$





2,376,230













$





2,388,735













$





(12,505





)









$





2,450,368













$





(74,138





)









Cash and cash equivalents













28,683

















76,224

















(47,541





)













52,142

















(23,459





)









Investment securities













244,084

















242,634

















1,450

















249,719

















(5,635





)









Loans held for sale













61,239

















24,441

















36,798

















25,716

















35,523













Gross loans













1,900,660

















1,905,199

















(4,539





)













1,985,146

















(84,486





)









Allowance for credit losses













20,484

















20,685

















(201





)













21,294

















(810





)









Interest earning assets













2,219,504

















2,234,258

















(14,754





)













2,277,512

















(58,008





)









Goodwill













9,848

















9,848

















-

















9,848

















-













Core deposit intangibles













316

















357

















(41





)













398

















(82





)









Loan servicing rights













2,744

















2,661

















83

















2,754

















(10





)









Noninterest-bearing deposits













185,252

















183,239

















2,013

















191,528

















(6,276





)









Interest-bearing deposits (customer)













1,207,159

















1,212,527

















(5,368





)













1,180,196

















26,963













Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)













396,770

















437,008

















(40,238





)













509,157

















(112,387





)









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings













325,310

















295,000

















30,310

















301,640

















23,670













Subordinated debt and other borrowings













48,682

















48,642

















40

















48,603

















79













Total liabilities













2,197,041

















2,212,708

















(15,667





)













2,273,253

















(76,212





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(19,385





)













(17,789





)













(1,596





)













(11,195





)













(8,190





)









Total stockholders' equity













179,189

















176,027

















3,162

















177,115

















2,074





























































Book value per share









$





25.90













$





25.48

















0.42













$





25.72

















0.18













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)













24.43

















24.00

















0.43

















24.23

















0.20





























































Non-performing assets:

















































Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed









$





123













$





4,444













$





(4,321





)









$





5,036













$





(4,913





)









Nonaccrual loans













12,597

















12,124

















473

















11,906

















691













Total nonaccrual loans









$





12,720













$





16,568













$





(3,848





)









$





16,942













$





(4,222





)









Accruing loans past due 90 days













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Total non-performing loans













12,720

















16,568

















(3,848





)













16,942

















(4,222





)









Foreclosed real estate













444

















444

















-

















444

















-













Total non-performing assets









$





13,164













$





17,012













$





(3,848





)









$





17,386













$





(4,222





)

























































Asset quality ratios:

















































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans













1.08





%













1.09





%













(0.01





%)













1.07





%













0.01





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans













161.04





%













124.85





%













36.19





%













125.69





%













35.35





%









Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans













0.67





%













0.87





%













(0.20





%)













0.85





%













(0.18





%)









Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets













0.55





%













0.71





%













(0.16





%)













0.71





%













(0.16





%)



























































(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.













































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):











The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.



























































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















Net Income













March 31,













March 31,





















(In thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024







































































Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)









$





5,313













$





3,561













$





9,367













$





4,481





















Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect













-

















-

















1,869

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect













-

















-

















302

















-





















Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect













-

















492

















-

















492





















Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect













-

















583

















-

















583





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect













186

















90

















186

















90





















Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect













-

















117

















-

















117





















Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect













-

















85

















-

















85





















Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)









$





5,499













$





4,927













$





11,724













$





5,847







































































Net Income per Share, Diluted



































































































Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)









$





0.76













$





0.52













$





1.35













$





0.65





















Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect













-

















-

















0.27

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect













-

















-

















0.03

















-





















Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect













-

















0.07

















-

















0.07





















Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect













-

















0.08

















-

















0.08





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect













0.03

















0.01

















0.03

















0.01





















Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect













-

















0.02

















-

















0.02





















Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect













-

















0.02

















-

















0.02





















Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)









$





0.79













$





0.72













$





1.68













$





0.85







































































Core Bank Segment Net Income





















































(In thousands)



































































































Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)









$





4,883













$





3,637













$





9,081













$





7,685





















Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect













-

















-

















1,869

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect













-

















-

















302

















-





















Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect













-

















583

















-

















583





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect













186

















90

















186

















90





















Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect













-

















117

















-

















117





















Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect













-

















85

















-

















85





















Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)









$





5,069













$





4,511













$





11,438













$





8,559







































































Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted



































































































Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)









$





0.70













$





0.53













$





1.31













$





1.12





















Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect













-

















-

















0.27

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect













-

















-

















0.03

















-





















Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect













-

















0.08

















-

















0.08





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect













-

















0.01

















0.03

















0.01





















Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect













0.03

















0.02

















-

















0.02





















Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect













-

















0.02

















-

















0.02





















Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)









$





0.73













$





0.66













$





1.64













$





1.25























































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):













Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended





















Efficiency Ratio













March 31,













March 31,





















(In thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024







































































Net interest income (GAAP)









$





15,991













$





14,338













$





31,453













$





28,451





































































Noninterest income (GAAP)













3,560

















3,710

















9,663

















6,492





































































Noninterest expense (GAAP)













13,698

















11,778

















28,641

















27,817





































































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)













70.06





%













65.26





%













69.66





%













79.61





%

































































Noninterest income (GAAP)









$





3,560













$





3,710













$





9,663













$





6,492





















Less: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit













-

















-

















(2,492





)













-





















Less: Gain on sale of equity securities













-

















-

















(403





)













-





















Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment













(248





)













(120





)













(248





)













(120





)

















Less: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale













-

















(530





)













-

















(530





)

















Less: Distribution from equity investment













-

















(113





)













-

















(113





)

















Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)













3,312

















2,947

















6,520

















5,729





































































Noninterest expense (GAAP)









$





13,698













$





11,778













$





28,641













$





27,817





















Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale













-

















247

















-

















247





















Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans













-

















656

















-

















656





















Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual













-

















156

















-

















156





















Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)









$





13,698













$





12,837













$





28,641













$





28,876





































































Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)













70.96





%













74.27





%













75.42





%













84.48





%











































































































































QTD





















FYTD













Tangible Book Value Per Share













March 31,













December 31,













Increase













September 30,













Increase













(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















2025





















2024

















(Decrease)

















2024

















(Decrease)



























































Stockholders' equity (GAAP)









$





179,189













$





176,027













$





3,162













$





177,115













$





2,074













Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles













(10,164





)













(10,205





)













41

















(10,246





)













82













Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)









$





169,025













$





165,822













$





3,203













$





166,869













$





2,156





























































Outstanding common shares













6,919,136

















6,909,173













$





9,963

















6,887,106













$





32,030





























































Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)









$





24.43













$





24.00













$





0.43













$





24.23













$





0.20





























































Book value per share (GAAP)









$





25.90













$





25.48













$





0.42













$





25.72













$





0.18















































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):













As of













Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands, except per share data)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Total cash and cash equivalents









$





28,683













$





76,224













$





52,142













$





42,423













$





62,969













Total investment securities













244,084

















242,634

















249,719

















238,785

















240,142













Total loans held for sale













61,239

















24,441

















25,716

















125,859

















19,108













Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses













1,880,176

















1,884,514

















1,963,852

















1,826,980

















1,882,458













Loan servicing rights













2,744

















2,661

















2,754

















2,860

















3,028













Total assets













2,376,230

















2,388,735

















2,450,368

















2,393,491

















2,364,983





























































Customer deposits









$





1,392,411













$





1,395,766













$





1,371,724













$





1,312,997













$





1,239,271













Brokered deposits













396,770

















437,008

















509,157

















399,151

















548,175













Total deposits













1,789,181

















1,832,774

















1,880,881

















1,712,148

















1,787,446













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings













325,310

















295,000

















301,640

















425,000

















315,000





























































Common stock and additional paid-in capital









$





28,650













$





28,382













$





27,725













$





27,592













$





27,475













Retained earnings - substantially restricted













182,918

















178,526

















173,337

















170,688

















167,648













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(19,385





)













(17,789





)













(11,195





)













(17,415





)













(17,144





)









Unearned stock compensation













(862





)













(973





)













(901





)













(999





)













(1,096





)









Less treasury stock, at cost













(12,132





)













(12,119





)













(11,851





)













(11,866





)













(11,827





)









Total stockholders' equity













179,189

















176,027

















177,115

















168,000

















165,056





























































Outstanding common shares













6,919,136

















6,909,173

















6,887,106

















6,883,656

















6,883,160























































































































Three Months Ended













Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands, except per share data)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Total interest income









$





30,823













$





32,449













$





32,223













$





31,094













$





30,016













Total interest expense













14,832

















16,987

















17,146

















16,560

















15,678













Net interest income













15,991

















15,462

















15,077

















14,534

















14,338













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans













(357





)













(491





)













1,808

















501

















713













Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments













123

















46

















(262





)













158

















(259





)









Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities













(1





)













(6





)













(86





)













84

















23













Total provision (credit) for credit losses













(235





)













(451





)













1,460

















743

















477





























































Net interest income after provision for credit losses













16,226

















15,913

















13,617

















13,791

















13,861





























































Total noninterest income













3,560

















6,103

















2,842

















3,196

















3,710













Total noninterest expense













13,698

















14,943

















12,642

















12,431

















11,778













Income before income taxes













6,088

















7,073

















3,817

















4,556

















5,793













Income tax expense (benefit)













589

















848

















145

















483

















866













Net income













5,499

















6,225

















3,672

















4,073

















4,927













































































































Net income per share, basic









$





0.80













$





0.91













$





0.54













$





0.60













$





0.72













Weighted average shares outstanding, basic













6,875,826

















6,851,153

















6,832,626

















6,832,452

















6,832,130





























































Net income per share, diluted









$





0.79













$





0.89













$





0.53













$





0.60













$





0.72













Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted













6,960,020

















6,969,223

















6,894,532

















6,842,336

















6,859,611















































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):













Three Months Ended













Noninterest Income Detail













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Service charges on deposit accounts









$





541













$





567













$





552













$





538













$





387













ATM and interchange fees













632

















665

















642

















593

















585













Net unrealized gain on equity securities













47

















78

















28

















419

















6













Net gain on equity securities













-

















403

















-

















-

















-













Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration













1,078

















711

















647

















581

















951













Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit













-

















2,492

















-

















-

















-













Mortgage banking income













104

















78

















6

















49

















53













Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance













380

















361

















363

















353

















333













Gain on life insurance













-

















108

















-

















-

















-













Commission income













255

















210

















294

















220

















220













Real estate lease income













122

















121

















122

















154

















115













Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment













-

















45

















(4





)













-

















120













Other income













401

















264

















192

















289

















940













Total noninterest income









$





3,560













$





6,103













$





2,842













$





3,196













$





3,710























































































































Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Return on average assets













0.93





%













1.02





%













0.61





%













0.69





%













0.92





%









Return on average equity













12.24





%













14.07





%













8.52





%













9.86





%













13.06





%









Return on average common stockholders' equity













12.34





%













14.07





%













8.52





%













9.86





%













13.06





%









Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)













2.93





%













2.75





%













2.72





%













2.67





%













2.66





%









Efficiency ratio













70.06





%













69.29





%













70.55





%













70.11





%













65.26





%



















































































































As of or for the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans













0.67





%













0.87





%













0.85





%













0.91





%













0.82





%









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets













0.55





%













0.71





%













0.71





%













0.72





%













0.68





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans













1.08





%













1.09





%













1.07





%













1.07





%













1.02





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans













161.04





%













124.85





%













125.69





%













118.12





%













124.01





%









Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans













-0.01





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













0.01





%













0.01





%











































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):













Three Months Ended













Segmented Statements of Income Information













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

































































Core Banking Segment:



















































Net interest income









$





14,259













$





13,756













$





14,083













$





13,590













$





13,469













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans













(540





)













(745





)













1,339

















320

















909













Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments













35

















(75





)













78

















64

















(259





)









Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities













(1





)













(7





)













(86





)













84

















23













Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses













14,765

















14,583

















12,752

















13,122

















12,796













Noninterest income













2,242

















5,253

















2,042

















2,474

















2,537













Noninterest expense













11,486

















12,574

















10,400

















10,192

















10,093













Income before income taxes













5,521

















7,262

















4,394

















5,404

















5,240













Income tax expense













452

















893

















301

















689

















729













Net income









$





5,069













$





6,369













$





4,093













$





4,715













$





4,511































































SBA Lending Segment (Q2):



















































Net interest income









$





1,732













$





1,706













$





994













$





944













$





869













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans













183

















255

















469

















181

















(196





)









Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments













88

















121

















(340





)













94

















-













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













1,461

















1,330

















865

















669

















1,065













Noninterest income













1,318

















850

















800

















722

















1,173













Noninterest expense













2,212

















2,369

















2,242

















2,239

















1,685













Income (loss) before income taxes













567

















(189





)













(577





)













(848





)













553













Income tax expense (benefit)













137

















(45





)













(156





)













(206





)













137













Net income (loss)









$





430













$





(144





)









$





(421





)









$





(642





)









$





416















































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):













Three Months Ended













Segmented Statements of Income Information













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands, except percentage data)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

































































Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment



















































Net income per share, basic - Core Banking









$





0.74













$





0.93













$





0.60













$





0.69













$





0.66













Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)













0.06

















(0.02





)













(0.06





)













(0.09





)













0.06













Total net income (loss) per share, basic









$





0.80













$





0.91













$





0.54













$





0.60













$





0.72































































Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment



















































Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking









$





0.73













$





0.91













$





0.59













$





0.69













$





0.66













Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)













0.06

















(0.02





)













(0.06





)













(0.09





)













0.06













Total net income (loss) per share, diluted









$





0.79













$





0.89













$





0.53













$





0.60













$





0.72































































Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)



















































Core Banking













0.90





%













1.09





%













0.71





%













0.83





%













0.80





%









SBA Lending













1.58





%













(0.55





%)













(1.71





%)













(2.91





%)













1.81





%



























































Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)



















































Core Banking













69.61





%













66.15





%













64.50





%













63.45





%













63.06





%









SBA Lending













72.52





%













92.68





%













124.97





%













134.39





%













82.52





%



















































































































Three Months Ended













Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

































































Core Banking Segment:



















































Compensation









$





6,637













$





7,245













$





5,400













$





5,587













$





5,656













Occupancy













1,648

















1,577

















1,554

















1,573

















1,615













Advertising













429

















338

















399

















253

















205













Other













2,772

















3,414

















3,047

















2,779

















2,617













Total Noninterest Expense









$





11,486













$





12,574













$





10,400













$





10,192













$





10,093































































SBA Lending Segment (Q2):



















































Compensation









$





1,892













$





1,931













$





1,854













$





1,893













$





1,933













Occupancy













50

















59

















55

















51

















58













Advertising













10

















14

















17

















12

















7













Other













260

















365

















316

















283

















(313





)









Total Noninterest Expense









$





2,212













$





2,369













$





2,242













$





2,239













$





1,685















































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):













Three Months Ended













SBA Lending (Q2) Data













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands, except percentage data)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA









$





15,716













$





10,785













$





10,880













$





7,515













$





15,144





























































Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA









$





1,508













$





1,141













$





1,029













$





811













$





1,443













Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA













9.60





%













10.58





%













9.46





%













10.79





%













9.53





%

























































Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)









$





1,078













$





711













$





647













$





581













$





951













Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA













6.86





%













6.59





%













5.95





%













7.73





%













6.28





%











































































































(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.













































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):













Three Months Ended













Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,













(In thousands)

















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Interest-earning assets



















































Average balances:

















































Interest-bearing deposits with banks









$





11,851













$





21,102













$





16,841













$





26,100













$





24,587













Loans













1,946,338

















2,010,082

















1,988,997

















1,943,716

















1,914,609













Investment securities - taxable













102,744

















101,960

















99,834

















101,350

















102,699













Investment securities - nontaxable













161,579

















160,929

















158,917

















157,991

















157,960













FRB and FHLB stock













24,986

















24,986

















24,986

















24,986

















24,986













Total interest-earning assets









$





2,247,498













$





2,319,059













$





2,289,575













$





2,254,143













$





2,224,841





























































Interest income (tax equivalent basis):

















































Interest-bearing deposits with banks









$





168













$





210













$





209













$





324













$





261













Loans













27,998

















29,617

















29,450

















28,155

















27,133













Investment securities - taxable













921

















914

















910

















918

















923













Investment securities - nontaxable













1,719

















1,715

















1,685

















1,665

















1,662













FRB and FHLB stock













511

















493

















471

















519

















499













Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)









$





31,317













$





32,949













$





32,725













$





31,581













$





30,478





























































Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):

















































Interest-bearing deposits with banks













5.67





%













3.98





%













4.96





%













4.97





%













4.25





%









Loans













5.75





%













5.89





%













5.92





%













5.79





%













5.67





%









Investment securities - taxable













3.59





%













3.59





%













3.65





%













3.62





%













3.59





%









Investment securities - nontaxable













4.26





%













4.26





%













4.24





%













4.22





%













4.21





%









FRB and FHLB stock













8.18





%













7.89





%













7.54





%













8.31





%













7.99





%









Total interest-earning assets













5.57





%













5.68





%













5.72





%













5.60





%













5.48





%



























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Interest-bearing deposits









$





1,653,058













$





1,671,156













$





1,563,258













$





1,572,871













$





1,549,012













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings













266,975

















315,583

















378,956

















351,227

















333,275













Subordinated debt and other borrowings













48,656

















48,616

















48,576

















48,537

















48,497













Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





1,968,689













$





2,035,355













$





1,990,790













$





1,972,635













$





1,930,784





























































Interest expense:

















































Interest-bearing deposits









$





12,069













$





13,606













$





12,825













$





12,740













$





12,546













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings













2,001

















2,617

















3,521

















3,021

















2,298













Subordinated debt and other borrowings













762

















764

















800

















799

















833













Total interest expense









$





14,832













$





16,987













$





17,146













$





16,560













$





15,677





























































Weighted average cost (annualized):

















































Interest-bearing deposits













2.92





%













3.26





%













3.28





%













3.24





%













3.24





%









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings













3.00





%













3.32





%













3.72





%













3.44





%













2.76





%









Subordinated debt and other borrowings













6.26





%













6.29





%













6.59





%













6.58





%













6.87





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













3.01





%













3.34





%













3.45





%













3.36





%













3.25





%

























































Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)









$





16,485













$





15,962













$





15,579













$





15,021













$





14,801













Less: taxable equivalent adjustment













(494





)













(500





)













(502





)













(487





)













(463





)









Net interest income









$





15,991













$





15,462













$





15,077













$





14,534













$





14,338





























































Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)













2.56





%













2.34





%













2.27





%













2.24





%













2.23





%

























































Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)













2.93





%













2.75





%













2.72





%













2.67





%













2.66





%







