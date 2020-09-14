First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.13, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSFG was $45.13, representing a -34.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.77 and a 52.98% increase over the 52 week low of $29.50.

FSFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). FSFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.93.

