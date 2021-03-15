First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSFG was $69.88, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.92 and a 136.88% increase over the 52 week low of $29.50.

FSFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FSFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.8.

