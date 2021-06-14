First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.4, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSFG was $75.4, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.80 and a 105.01% increase over the 52 week low of $36.78.

FSFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FSFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.45. Zacks Investment Research reports FSFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.64%, compared to an industry average of 17.3%.

