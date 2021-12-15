First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.41% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.1, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSFG was $26.1, representing a -12.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.98 and a 33.27% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

FSFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FSFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports FSFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -35.68%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fsfg Dividend History page.

