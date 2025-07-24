First Savings Financial Group Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $6.17 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $4.07 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Savings Financial Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $5.69 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $16.73 million from $14.53 million last year.

First Savings Financial Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.17 Mln. vs. $4.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $16.73 Mln vs. $14.53 Mln last year.

