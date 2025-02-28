First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 per Share

First Savings Financial Group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable March 31, 2025.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, which will be paid around March 31, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of March 14, 2025. The company, which operates First Savings Bank, is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and has fifteen branches in Southern Indiana, along with national lending programs in commercial real estate and SBA lending. First Savings Bank aims to be a top community bank, emphasizing strong local and national lending services. The company's shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "FSFG."

Potential Positives

First Savings Financial Group declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, highlighting financial stability and return on investment for shareholders.

The Bank is recognized as a leader in its lending programs, which may enhance its reputation and attract more business.

With 15 depository branches and national lending programs, the bank's operational footprint and service offerings are positioned for growth in the Midwest market.

Potential Negatives

Announcing a comparatively low quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share may signal financial constraints or a lack of growth opportunities, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by First Savings Financial Group?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on or about March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

Where is First Savings Bank headquartered?

First Savings Bank is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

What services does First Savings Bank offer?

The Bank offers depository services and national lending programs, including commercial real estate and SBA lending.

How can I contact First Savings Financial Group?

You can contact Tony A. Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, at (812) 283-0724.

$FSFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $FSFG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 14, 2025.





The Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST



community



BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”







