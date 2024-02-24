First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for First Savings Financial Group (NasdaqCM:FSFG) has been revised to 21.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 19.89 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.32% from the latest reported closing price of 16.70 / share.

First Savings Financial Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On November 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $16.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Savings Financial Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSFG is 0.05%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 1,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 164K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 16.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 23.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynch & Associates holds 153K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 143K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 32.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 50.58% over the last quarter.

First Savings Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.