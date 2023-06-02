First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Declares $0.14 Dividend

First Savings Financial Group said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 4.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Savings Financial Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSFG is 0.07%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 1,852K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.43% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Savings Financial Group is 20.23. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 60.43% from its latest reported closing price of 12.61.

The projected annual revenue for First Savings Financial Group is 81MM, a decrease of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 25.02% over the last quarter.

Lynch & Associates holds 153K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 116K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 92K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 78,001.12% over the last quarter.

First Savings Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.

