First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Declares $0.14 Dividend

First Savings Financial Group said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 2.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 2.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.08% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Savings Financial Group is $27.37. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from its latest reported closing price of $19.40.

The projected annual revenue for First Savings Financial Group is $81MM, a decrease of 19.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Savings Financial Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSFG is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 1,969K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 167K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Lynch & Associates holds 153K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 152K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 110K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 53.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 99.94% over the last quarter.

First Savings Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.

